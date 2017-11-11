First Alert Tropical Update: No development expected in the next 2 days

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cluster of thunderstorms in the Atlantic has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
37° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
37° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
38° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
40° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
48° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
3 thoughts on "First Alert Tropical Update: No development expected in the next 2 days

