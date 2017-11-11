First Alert Forecast: Staying chilly for Saturday

SUMMARY: A quiet weather pattern will continue this weekend, but chilly air remains in place. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for the possibility of freezing temperatures late night/early morning. Click on video for a more detailed forecast.



TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds building overnight with lows in the 30s inland and into the 50s along the coast.

NEXT FEW DAYS: We will warm things up for Sunday with a few more clouds. A disturbance will move through the area late Sunday into the day on Monday bringing a slight chance of a few showers.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 31 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 40 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 47 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 46 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 37 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 38 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 10% 43 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 55 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 56 ° F precip: 20% 55 ° F precip: 20% 51 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 50 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 10% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast