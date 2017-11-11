First Alert Forecast: Staying chilly for Saturday

SUMMARY: A quiet weather pattern will continue this weekend, but chilly air remains in place. “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for the possibility of freezing temperatures late night/early morning. Click on video for a more detailed forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 40s and 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds building overnight with lows in the 30s inland and into the 50s along the coast.

  

NEXT FEW DAYS:  We will warm things up for Sunday with a few more clouds. A disturbance will move through the area late Sunday into the day on Monday bringing a slight chance of a few showers.

TROPICS: A cluster of storms has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
40° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
42° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
47° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
48° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sat
39° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Sat
38° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sun
37° F
precip:
10%
1am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sun
36° F
precip:
10%
6am
Sun
37° F
precip:
10%
7am
Sun
38° F
precip:
10%
8am
Sun
40° F
precip:
10%
9am
Sun
43° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sun
48° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Sun
51° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
9pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
10pm
Sun
50° F
precip:
10%
11pm
Sun
49° F
precip:
10%
12am
Mon
49° F
precip:
10%
1am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
2am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
3am
Mon
48° F
precip:
20%
4am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
