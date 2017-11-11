2nd round pairings set for NCHSAA football playoffs

Here are the pairings for the second round of the NCHSAA football playoffs in Eastern North Carolina:

1A East

#8 Southside (7-5) at #1 North Duplin (11-0)

#5 Pamlico County (8-4) at #4 Columbia (5-4)

#6 Plymouth (7-5) at #3 South Robeson (3-8)

#7 Southeast Halifax (8-4) at #2 Northampton (10-1)

 

1AA East 

#8 Riverside-Martin (7-5) at #1 Tarboro (11-0)

#5 West Montgomery (10-2) at #4 Granville Central (5-6)

#6 Lakewood (10-2) at #3 East Carteret (7-4)

#7 Manteo (9-3) at #2 Holmes (10-1)

 

2A East

#9 Clinton (6-5) at #1 Northeastern (12-0)

#5 Wallace-Rose Hill (10-1) at #4 Beddingfield (8-4)

#6 SouthWest Edgecombe (10-2) at #3 Southwest Onslow (9-3)

#10 Greene Central (8-4) at #2 East Bladen (11-1)

 

2AA East

#9 West Stokes (9-3) at #1 East Duplin (12-0)

#5 Nash Central (10-2) at #4 Randleman (10-1)

#6 West Craven (7-5) at #3 South Granville (12-0)

#7 Ledford (9-2) at #2 North Davidson (11-1)

 

3A East

#8 Fike (9-3) at #1 Western Alamance (12-0)

#5 Jacksonville (10-2) at #4 Terry Sanford (11-1)

#6 Eastern Alamance (10-2) at #3 Southern Nash (11-1)

#7 E.E. Smith (9-3) at #2 Havelock (11-1)

 

3AA East

#8 Cleveland (8-4) at #1 Clayton (12-0)

#5 D.H. Conley (11-1) at #4 Eastern Guilford (10-2)

#11 Cape Fear (9-3) at #3 Lee County (12-0)

#10 Dudley (10-2) at #2 New Hanover (11-1)

 

4A East

#9 Seventy-First (9-3) at #1 Scotland County (10-1)

#12 Knightdale (7-5) at #4 South Central (9-2)

#6 Heritage (11-1) at #3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0)

#10 South View (9-3) at #2 Hoggard (11-0)

 

4AA East

#9 Millbrook (6-6) at #1 Wake Forest (11-0)

#5 Middle Creek (9-3) at #4 Sanderson (8-3)

#6 Pinecrest (8-4) at #3 Garner (7-4)

#7 Leesville Road (8-4) at #2 Green Hope (9-2)

 

