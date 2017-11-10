Veterans golf to fight childhood hunger in Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Ahead of Veterans Day, residents and veterans in Onslow County joined together for a special tournament helping hungry children.

Almost 100 golfers gathered at Bear Trail Golf course on Friday to play in a tournament. Many of them were veterans.

“This is a chance to help children right here in this country which I think we ought to be spending more time on,” Mike Pisani, a USMC veteran, said.

The money raised goes to CHEW or Children Healthy Eating On Weekends. There are five thousand kids in Onslow County suffering from food insecurity. CHEW packs six thousand bags of food each week.

“These are kids who are going home on the weekend and they don’t have any food,” Ellie Roberts, president of United Way, said. “They have nothing. They’re hungry all weekend and come to school Monday morning and they’re just starving.”

Golfers played scramble where the best shot of the team prevailed. But the focus wasn’t always on the fairway.

“It’s very important to be here today,” David Zelinski, USMC veteran, said. “Our kids are our future. Everyone should have a meal. No one should be hungry.”

After the golfing ended there were prizes, raffles and even more fundraising for the kids.

If you’d like to get involved with CHEW click here.