Touchdown Friday-1st Round of the NCHSAA playoffs

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Here are the scores from the first round of the NCHSAA football playoffs for Touchdown Friday:
1A East
#8 Southside 20, #9 Northside-Pinetown 0
#5 Pamlico County (7-4) vs. #12 Albemarle (4-7)
#6 Plymouth 38,. #11 North Edgecombe 8
#7 Southeast Halifax (7-4) vs. #10 South Creek (5-6)
BYES:
EAST – #1 North Duplin (11-0); #2 Northampton (10-1); #3 South Robeson (3-8); #4 Columbia (5-4);
1AA East
#8 Riverside-Martin (6-5) vs. #9 Princeton (7-4)
#5 West Montgomery (9-2) vs. #12 Rosewood (5-6)
#6 Lakewood (9-2) vs. #11 Pender (4-7)
#7 Manteo (8-3) vs. #10 Gates County (6-5)
BYES:
EAST – #1 Tarboro (11-0); #2 Holmes (10-1); #3 East Carteret (7-4); #4 Granville Central (5-6);
2A East
#1 Northeastern 55, #16 Bertie 0
#8 First Flight (8-3) vs. #9 Clinton (5-5)
#5 Wallace-Rose Hill 42, #12 Ayden-Grifton 3
#4 Beddingfield 23, #13 Farmville Central 12
#3 Southwest Onslow (8-3) vs. #14 Goldsboro (6-5)
#6 SouthWest Edgecombe (9-2) vs. #11 Hertford County (6-5)
#7 Kinston (9-2) vs. #10 Greene Central (7-4)
#2 East Bladen (10-1) vs. #15 James Kenan (3-7)
2AA East
#1 East Duplin (11-0) vs. #16 St. Pauls (5-6)
#8 Bunn (8-3) vs. #9 West Stokes (8-3)
#5 Nash Central (9-2) vs. #12 T.W. Andrews (4-7)
#4 Randleman (9-1) vs. #13 Roanoke Rapids (8-3)
#3 South Granville (11-0) vs. #14 Washington (4-7)
#6 West Craven (6-5) vs. #11 Richlands (8-3)
#7 Ledford (8-2) vs. #10 Anson (4-7)
#2 North Davidson (10-1) vs. #15 Forest Hills (3-8)
3A East
#1 Western Alamance (11-0) vs. #16 Eastern Wayne (6-4)
#8 Fike (8-3) vs. #9 Triton (6-5)
#5 Jacksonville 56, #12 Northside-Jacksonville 22
#4 Terry Sanford (10-1) vs. #13 Rocky Mount (4-6)
#3 Southern Nash (10-1) vs. #14 Westover (4-7)
#6 Eastern Alamance (9-2) vs. #11 Northeast Guilford (7-4)
#7 E.E. Smith (8-3) vs. #10 West Carteret (8-3)
#2 Havelock 56, #15 Williams 7
3AA East
#1 Clayton (11-0) v.s #16 Northwood (7-4)
#8 Cleveland (7-4) vs. #9 Northern Durham (8-2)
#5 D.H. Conley (10-1) vs. #12 Northern Guilford (6-5)
#4 Eastern Guilford (9-2) vs. #13 Hillside (5-5)
#3 Lee County (11-0) vs. #14 Ben L. Smith (5-6)
#6 Orange (8-2) vs. #11 Cape Fear (8-3)
#7 Southeast Guilford (9-2) vs. #10 Dudley (9-2)
#2 New Hanover (10-1) vs. #15 West Brunswick (4-7)
4A East
#5 Overhills (8-3) vs. #12 Knightdale (6-5)
#6 Heritage (10-1) vs. #11 Purnell Swett (5-6)
#7 Ragsdale (7-4) vs. #10 South View (8-3)
EAST – #1 Scotland County (9-1); #2 Hoggard (11-0); #3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0); #4 South Central (9-2);