Touchdown Friday-1st Round of the NCHSAA playoffs

GREENVILLE (WNCT) Here are the scores from the first round of the NCHSAA football playoffs for Touchdown Friday:

1A East

#8 Southside 20, #9 Northside-Pinetown 0

#5 Pamlico County (7-4) vs. #12 Albemarle (4-7)

#6 Plymouth 38,. #11 North Edgecombe 8

#7 Southeast Halifax (7-4) vs. #10 South Creek (5-6)

BYES:

EAST – #1 North Duplin (11-0); #2 Northampton (10-1); #3 South Robeson (3-8); #4 Columbia (5-4);

 

1AA East

#8 Riverside-Martin (6-5) vs. #9 Princeton (7-4)

#5 West Montgomery (9-2) vs. #12 Rosewood (5-6)

#6 Lakewood (9-2) vs. #11 Pender (4-7)

#7 Manteo (8-3) vs. #10 Gates County (6-5)

BYES:

EAST – #1 Tarboro (11-0); #2 Holmes (10-1); #3 East Carteret (7-4); #4 Granville Central (5-6);

 

2A East

#1 Northeastern 55,  #16 Bertie 0

#8 First Flight (8-3) vs. #9 Clinton (5-5)

#5 Wallace-Rose Hill 42,  #12 Ayden-Grifton 3

#4 Beddingfield 23, #13 Farmville Central 12

#3 Southwest Onslow (8-3) vs. #14 Goldsboro (6-5)

#6 SouthWest Edgecombe (9-2) vs. #11 Hertford County (6-5)

#7 Kinston (9-2) vs. #10 Greene Central (7-4)

#2 East Bladen (10-1) vs. #15 James Kenan (3-7)

 

2AA East

#1 East Duplin (11-0) vs. #16 St. Pauls (5-6)

#8 Bunn (8-3) vs. #9 West Stokes (8-3)

#5 Nash Central (9-2) vs. #12 T.W. Andrews (4-7)

#4 Randleman (9-1) vs. #13 Roanoke Rapids (8-3)

#3 South Granville (11-0) vs. #14 Washington (4-7)

#6 West Craven (6-5) vs. #11 Richlands (8-3)

#7 Ledford (8-2) vs. #10 Anson (4-7)

#2 North Davidson (10-1) vs. #15 Forest Hills (3-8)

 

3A East

#1 Western Alamance (11-0) vs. #16 Eastern Wayne (6-4)

#8 Fike (8-3) vs. #9 Triton (6-5)

#5 Jacksonville  56,  #12 Northside-Jacksonville 22

#4 Terry Sanford (10-1) vs. #13 Rocky Mount (4-6)

#3 Southern Nash (10-1) vs. #14 Westover (4-7)

#6 Eastern Alamance (9-2) vs. #11 Northeast Guilford (7-4)

#7 E.E. Smith (8-3) vs. #10 West Carteret (8-3)

#2 Havelock 56, #15 Williams 7

 

 

3AA East

#1 Clayton (11-0) v.s #16 Northwood (7-4)

#8 Cleveland (7-4) vs. #9 Northern Durham (8-2)

#5 D.H. Conley (10-1) vs. #12 Northern Guilford (6-5)

#4 Eastern Guilford (9-2) vs. #13 Hillside (5-5)

#3 Lee County (11-0) vs. #14 Ben L. Smith (5-6)

#6 Orange (8-2) vs. #11 Cape Fear (8-3)

#7 Southeast Guilford (9-2) vs. #10 Dudley (9-2)

#2 New Hanover (10-1) vs. #15 West Brunswick (4-7)

 

4A East

#8 Jordan (6-5) vs. #9 Seventy-First (8-3)

#5 Overhills (8-3) vs. #12 Knightdale (6-5)

#6 Heritage (10-1) vs. #11 Purnell Swett (5-6)

#7 Ragsdale (7-4) vs. #10 South View (8-3)

 

EAST – #1 Scotland County (9-1); #2 Hoggard (11-0); #3 Cardinal Gibbons (11-0); #4 South Central (9-2);

 

 

 

