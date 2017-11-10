Six arrested on drug charges in 3rd round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Six people have been arrested in the third round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

The following suspects have been arrested on the following charges:

Ryan Burns Norman Crostic Jr. Justin Day Tracy Howard Caleb Mendoza Brittany Tommasone

Ryan Thomas Burns, 32, Newport

Bond: $15,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine and possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

Norman Daniel Crostic, Jr., 58, Edward

Bond: $1,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care center and possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Justin Lee Day, 25, Newport

Bond: $6,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, failure to appear for driving while license was revoked, and misdemeanor probation violation.

Tracy Lynn Howard, 30, Morehead City

Bond: $30,000 secured

Three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance. Caleb

Lewis Mendoza, 21, Atlantic

Bond: $1.5 million secured

Five counts of trafficking opium or heroin, one count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, larceny after break and enter, possession of stolen goods.

Brittany Elizabeth Tommasone, 25, Havelock

Bond: $20,000 secured

One count each possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, manufacture cocaine, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for sell of a controlled substance.