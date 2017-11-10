Silver Alert: Authorities looking for elderly man last seen in Hubert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons for 80-year-old Richard Watson.

Watson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was reported missing out of Franklin County and was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, brown shirt, blue jeans along with red and white sneakers.

Authorities believe he could be in Onslow County near Hubert, N.C.

Anyone with information about Watson should call Detective D. Woody at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 919-496-2511.