North Carolina authorities investigate rocks thrown at cars

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s department in North Carolina is looking into seven incidents in which rocks have been thrown at cars.

The Goldsboro News-Argus reports the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says there were six incidents on Oct. 25 and 26. One incident on Halloween left a motorist with cuts to his face after a rock broke a side window.

A report from the sheriff’s office said a suspect threw a rock into a windshield on Tuesday. The victims went after the suspect, but didn’t find them.

In the incident on Halloween, authorities say the victim passed a dark-colored sedan on N.C. 111. As the vehicles passed each other, someone in the sedan threw an unidentified object into the victim’s front windshield, denting the windshield and breaking the driver’s side window.

