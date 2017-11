Beginning Thursday, November 16th, WNCT 9 On Your Side Anchor Ken Watling will be joined by new Co-Anchor Shayla Reaves.

Shayla will be coming to the East from Tampa, Florida where she was a reporter and anchor.

Ken Watling and Shayla Reaves will Co-Anchor the 5p, 6p and 11p newscasts on WNCT 9 On Your Side beginning on the 16th of November.