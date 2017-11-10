New Bern police add reflective crosswalks near H.J. MacDonald Middle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is adding reflective crosswalk signs along Racetrack Road and Elizabeth Avenue in an effort to keep students safe.

Crosswalk signs were also installed at the intersection of Concord Street and Elizabeth Avenue.

The effort is designed to help students while they travel to and from H.J. MacDonald Middle School.

“It caused a lot of confusion, but now that the crosswalks are there, maybe more people will start stopping,” said Cheryl King, a parent. “Because the beginning of the school year, cars were just whishing down, and they weren’t even paying attention to the kids.”

The police department provides schools with officers to assist the flow of traffic but added the signs to caution drivers as students come and go