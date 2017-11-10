Man charged with murder, 3 others charged with accessory after fact

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four men in connection to an open murder case.

On Thursday, Sheriff Johnny Barnes along with the State Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney Office arrested 46-year-old Keith Levon Patrick of Roper, 29-year-old Joshua James Arnold of Plymouth, and 30-year-old Nicholas Cody Patrick of Creswell.

The three face charges for Accessory After the Fact of First Degree Murder from a bill of indictment of Craig Swain and placed in jail under a $250,000 bond.

Marvin Jordae Lewis, 27,  was originally arrested on September 18 on a charge of Accessory After the Fact of First Degree Murder.

Lewis’s charge was upgraded through a bill of indictment to an open count of first-degree murder, and he was arrested again on Thursday and was placed in jail under a $2,000,000 bond.

Sheriff Barnes anticipates more arrests to be made.

This has been ongoing investigation since this case was reopened and upgraded from a missing person to a murder investigation.

Anyone with any information in this case to please call the Washington County Sheriff Office at 252-793-2422 or the NCSBI at 252-756-4755.

 

