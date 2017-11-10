Here’s some helpful yard prep tips ahead of the first freeze

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is experiencing its first freeze of the season Friday night as temperatures fall below thirty degrees.

Landscaper Scott Coward, who works with CCI Landscapes has some tips on prepping your backyard.

When it comes to protecting your yard, there are two advisories to watch for: a frost warning and a freeze warning.

Both come with a hazard to your plants.

Coward said for the flowers, specifically gardenias, you need to make sure to add mulch around the roots. That will protect them from the frost.

You also don’t want you to forget about protecting your sprinkler system.

“if you do have irrigation, all of our codes require you have an aboveground backflow prevention device,” said coward. “now those will frost, freeze and burst, and you want to make sure that you have those taken care of and drained before these hard frosts get in.”

Coward said if these do not get drained before the freeze, you could end up with flooding in your yard the next day.

Eastern North Carolina does not experience cold temperatures for long, so Coward said they don’t have to deal too much with the frost and freeze after effects.