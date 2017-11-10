Here’s some helpful yard prep tips ahead of the first freeze

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is experiencing its first freeze of the season Friday night as temperatures fall below thirty degrees.

Landscaper Scott Coward, who works with CCI Landscapes has some tips on prepping your backyard.

When it comes to protecting your yard, there are two advisories to watch for: a frost warning and a freeze warning.

Both come with a hazard to your plants.

Coward said for the flowers, specifically gardenias, you need to make sure to add mulch around the roots. That will protect them from the frost.

You also don’t want you to forget about protecting your sprinkler system.

“if you do have irrigation, all of our codes require you have an aboveground backflow prevention device,” said coward. “now those will frost, freeze and burst, and you want to make sure that you have those taken care of and drained before these hard frosts get in.”

Coward said if these do not get drained before the freeze, you could end up with flooding in your yard the next day.

Eastern North Carolina does not experience cold temperatures for long, so Coward said they don’t have to deal too much with the frost and freeze after effects.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s