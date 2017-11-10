Greenville residents react to Firetower, Portertown widening project

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville City Council has approved a major widening project for Firetower and Portertown roads, but like many construction projects, it comes with some complaints from affect homeowners.

The two-lane road will become four lanes, taking a considerable amount of land from both sides.

“It’s going to come back about 35 feet from the current edge of the road there, so we will lose a lot of the trees that are currently on the front edge of our property,” said Don Holbert, whose home is along the road.

Heavy traffic is one of the main reasons the area is getting a facelift. Harvey Jackson travels the roads every day, and he said an upgrade is needed.

“There is 10 times the amount of traffic I used to see on that Portertown Road, and it is getting worse every year,” Jackson said.

Jackson understands why the project could be upsetting to homeowners like Holbert

“They pay their taxes, and they want their land,” Jackson said. “They don’t want the city to come in and say, ‘Well, we need this much of your frontage, and we are going to take it.”

But Holbert sees the big picture and can roll with the punches

“Because of the city growth, the amount of traffic on this road is growing,” said Holbert. “And so this expansion should help with traffic flow and with reduction of accidents.”