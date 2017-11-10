First Alert Forecast: Clearing skies, falling temps for weekend

SUMMARY: An approaching front will bring colder, drier weather this weekend. Click on video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with some patchy fog and drizzle. Skies will gradually clear throughout the morning. Temps are in the upper 40s to mid 50s inland and upper 50s to lower 60s along the coast. Winds are out of the north at 5 to 10 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will become mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest at 15-30 mph (highest at the coast).

TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop below freezing tonight under mostly clear skies. A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for the freeze potential. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph, thus a wind chill could make it feel chilly first thing Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be sunny with highs around 50 on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday with a few more clouds and a passing shower. Overnight lows will be in the 30s Saturday night where we could see a frost potential.

