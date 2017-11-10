Down Eats: M and M’s Cafe in Oriental

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) – In the small town of Oriental, there’s one restaurant serving up just about anything you can imagine. From sushi nights and fresh seafood, to homemade burritos.

M and M’s Cafe has been pleasing folks in the coastal town for decades. After Dave Sargent took the place over more than a decade ago, the menu seemed to grow, along with the place itself.

“I believe that change is good,” Sargent said. “People like change, and it’s worked for me for going on more than 13 years.”

From appetizers like crab stuffed mushrooms, to the real good stuff — a homemade pork verde burrito.

“Do want to warn you, it’s got a bit of spice, but man that has all kinds of flavor,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Steps away from the historic waterfront, M and M’s has a front row seat to the fisherman coming in with their catch. It helps them create knock out dishes like the shrimp and scallop pesto pasta.

“You get everything you need,” Birch said. “You get your protein, veggies, your pasta.”

Consistent service, and outstanding food, makes M and M’s a must try in Oriental.

“Whether you are new to town, or whether you come in on a boat, the next time that you come in, they always know you,” said Mary Miller, a regular there.

“You’re going to get local seafood, and it’s going to be fixed well,” said Randy Powers. “It’s not pretentious. The food is almost always good.”

M and M’s is also serving up homemade desserts, like the Pecan or Apple pie.

“We sell between 4 and 6 of these a week,” Sargent said.

To learn more about M and M’s, click here.