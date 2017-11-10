Down Eats: M and M’s Cafe in Oriental

By Published: Updated:

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) – In the small town of Oriental, there’s one restaurant serving up just about anything you can imagine. From sushi nights and fresh seafood, to homemade burritos.

M and M’s Cafe has been pleasing folks in the coastal town for decades. After Dave Sargent took the place over more than a decade ago, the menu seemed to grow, along with the place itself.

“I believe that change is good,” Sargent said. “People like change, and it’s worked for me for going on more than 13 years.”

From appetizers like crab stuffed mushrooms, to the real good stuff — a homemade pork verde burrito.

“Do want to warn you, it’s got a bit of spice, but man that has all kinds of flavor,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Steps away from the historic waterfront, M and M’s has a front row seat to the fisherman coming in with their catch. It helps them create knock out dishes like the shrimp and scallop pesto pasta.

“You get everything you need,” Birch said. “You get your protein, veggies, your pasta.”

Consistent service, and outstanding food, makes M and M’s a must try in Oriental.

“Whether you are new to town, or whether you come in on a boat, the next time that you come in, they always know you,” said Mary Miller, a regular there.

“You’re going to get local seafood, and it’s going to be fixed well,” said Randy Powers. “It’s not pretentious. The food is almost always good.”

M and M’s is also serving up homemade desserts, like the Pecan or Apple pie.

“We sell between 4 and 6 of these a week,” Sargent said.

To learn more about M and M’s, click here.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s