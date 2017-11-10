Communities across eastern North Carolina to observe Veterans Day

Communities across eastern North Carolina are honoring Veterans Day Saturday. See below for a number of events going on across the area, and feel free to email us any events you think should be added at newsdesk@wnct.com

Carteret County

A Veterans Day parade will kick off at 11 a.m. in downtown Morehead City.

First Presbyterian Church on 1604 Arendell Street is having a BBQ picnic on the front lawn of the church following the parade. The event is free to all veterans. All are welcome.

Craven County

In New Bern, a Veterans Day ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at Greenleaf Memorial Park Chapel, 900 River Road.

The program will consist of the Invocation, presentation of the Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, singing of “Amazing Grace”, the keynote address. – “What is a Veteran”, recognition of all who have served, “Taps”, retirement of the Colors, and Benediction.

Pamlico County

Pamlico County will be observing Veterans Day with a parade in Bayboro on Saturday November 11, 2017 at 10:00 AM. The Grand Marshall is Russ Spalti. Russ, a USMC Gunny Sergeant, has been involved in the county as Sergeant in Arms with the Oriental Dragon Detachment #1413 of the Marine Corps League, Commander of the Pamlico Honor Guard, and active DAV and Veterans Council member.

Following the parade at 12:00 PM, Pamlico County veterans and their guest will be honored with a luncheon at the Fred A. Anderson Elementary School. Veterans need to show some proof of residency and service.

The guest speaker will be MCPO Dave Matthews, Naval Science Instructor – Pamlico NJROTC. In January 2011 Master Chief Matthews retired from the United States Navy after 23 1/2 years of active Naval service and deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia (during Desert Shield/Desert Storm), and South America (Unitas cruise). His decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal with 4 gold stars, Army Commendation Medal, Navy Achievement Medal with 4 gold stars, the Combat action Ribbon and various other personal and unit awards.

Pitt County

ECU will hold their Military Appreciation Day Saturday in Greenville. For a full list of activities, click here.

Pitt Community College in Winterville will honor the nation’s military veterans Friday with the annual “PCC Veterans Salute,” featuring remarks from retired Marine Maggie Weder.

The program—PCC’s 20th to pay tribute to the country’s military personnel in conjunction with Veterans Day—will begin at 9 a.m. in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room. It is free and open to the public.

Ayden-Grifton VFW & Auxiliary Post 4062 will be hosting a Veteran’s Day Event at Grifton School Auditorium on Saturday, November 11th beginning at 11:00am. Food will be served following the program.

A Veterans Day celebration in Winterville will be held at 2 p.m. in front of the Public Safety building.

There will be a 2017 Veterans Memorial Ride/Poker run and the Hometown Harley-Davidson on 2300 Elaines Way in Winterville.