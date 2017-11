FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Highway Patrol is responding after a vehicle flipped over and crashed into trees on the side of the road on U.S. 264 right before mile marker 61.

Traffic is backed up and has been reduced to one lane.

The Highway Patrol said the call came in at 11:53 a.m.

The Farmville Fire Department is also responding.

This story will be updated as more information is available.