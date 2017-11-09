Onslow County deputies search for wanted teen

WNCT STAFF Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT): The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen wanted on multiple charges.

Devonte Marquise Howard is wanted on charges of larceny, breaking and entering, stealing a vehicle and fraud.

The 17-year-old is known to frequent the Southwest community area of Jacksonville, and hide out in vacant homes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Howard is about 5’4″ and weighs between 110-140 pounds. Investigators say he has an olive complexion, brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know his whereabouts, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you.

You can reach them at 910-455-3113, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

