Local organization helps ex-cons build a better future

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Once you are convicted as a felon, it can be hard to find a job.

One organization in Kinston doesn’t care what the charges was — for those who want to better their lives, they are there to help.

Gregory Dunk has had a rough road to recovery.

“Unfortunately, through my drug usage I did some things I shouldn’t have done. I got myself into trouble and in some bad situations and so therefore I picked up some felonies along the way,” said Dunk.

He prefers to keep how he got to this point in his life in the past.

“You know it went from the beer and then it went to marijuana and then escalated to heroin,” said Dunk. “I was looking for jobs and looking for jobs, and one of the treatment facilities I went through they told me about this program, Hope Restorations.”

Hope Restorations gives opportunities to felons who lack job offer but desire a better life.

“It’s given me a sense of purpose again, you know, when I wasn’t working I didn’t have a job and I wasn’t feeling too good about myself,” he said.

Now he works with drive, and with others like him

“I had a lot of support and love that was shown to me but it’s that bottom that we all have to reach before we get it,” said Dunk.

Dunk knows without this opportunity life would be very different

“I know that if I use again, not just the tangible things, I could lose my life,” Dunk said.

So for the time being, he’ll be here roughing it out.