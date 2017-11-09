How long do you have to remove campaign signs?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Now that the elections are over, it means the cleanup process can begin.

There are certain restrictions and limitations for how long you can keep campaign signs up in your yard.

If you’re tired of seeing all of those political campaign signs now that the campaign are over you’re in luck.

As it turns out there is a 10 day time limit for how long you can keep these signs up.

The amount of time is decided on a city, county, or state basis.

When researching this, 9 On Your Side found most cities here in the east follow the same rule of having to take these signs down by November 17th.

Mayor Elect P.J. Connelly who said he appreciates the towns support, but now it’s time to move on.

“Well I think it’s usually pretty cordial, the board of elections will go ahead and help pick up some of the signs dropped off at their main office the key is after the campaign is done everything needs to come back together we need to clean the city up.”

Not removing the signs won’t get you in trouble, but at the 10 day mark, North Carolina state law – city officials do have the right to remove them from public areas and state high ways.