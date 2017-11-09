Here’s what ECU is doing to keep Greek life safe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a Florida State pledge died last Friday, the East Carolina’s Board of Trustees University Affairs Committee met Thursday to discuss preventative measures designed to keep Greek life students safe.

John Munntzhas is the new Greek life director and comes from a background of counseling students, particularly those involved in Greek life.

“Our fundamental goal is to make sure our students have both a great opportunity to get involved on campus but also stay safe,” said Muntz.

It’s a goal many on the committee want to implement for student leaders.

“We spend a great deal of time providing risk management training for our student leaders for our chapter leaders,” said Muntz. “It’s clearly about making sure that students understand how to keep their events and their organizations safe when they face a difficult decision.”

It’s not the first time ECU is implementing preventive measures.

In 2015, the university created the “One Community” program geared to teach fraternities and sororities about university policies, sexual assault and hazing.

Over the past five years, ECU continues to grow significantly within the Greek community, with a 64 percent increase in the number of Greek students and 93 percent increase in the number of students in sororities.

“We’re going to dramatically ramp up our leadership education and training,” said Muntz. “We have some great offerings already here at the university, and we want to connect our students to those opportunities.”

It’s working for both the university for both leaders and students.

Kim Conway is the vice president of risk reduction and management for the university and plans to create a new experience for those a part of Greek life.

“We want to be proactive rather than a reactive strategy to encourage students to seek assistance when they need it,” said Conway.

It’s a step to help both university leaders but most importantly students.

“We have a lot of students who are involved in our organizations that still have some great opportunities to get involved learn more take more away when they move onto their next chapter in life,” said Muntz.