Greenville Utilities to expand water plant; could lead to rate increase

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With a growing Greenville, it means Greenville Utilities is seeing a growing call for water, which calls for an expansion project.

“We’re going to be able to produce ten million more gallons of water each day for our customers,” said Anthony Whitehead, water quality manager at G.U.C..

Ten more millions gallons adding to the fourteen million they already produce on a daily basis.

“We’re just adding increase in capacity,” said Whitehead. “To meet the demands of our customers in the area. We got to stay ahead of the curve because it takes about eight years to build up capacity for the plant.”

What does this expansion mean when it comes time to paying your bills? Well, it could mean that you could see a small increase.

“The estimate for the plant construction right sits at just over 47 total million dollars,” said Whitehead.

“They may go up, but also like I said,” said Whitehead.  “We’re going to try to offset those increases with any kind of initiatives that our wastewater plant to kind of decrease the overall cost to the customer.”

“The increases are scheduled for fiscal year 19, 20, and 21,” said Whitehead.

The $47 million is going toward a technology called “Superpulsator,” which is filtration system providing fresher, cleaner water.

“It may be higher quality,” said Whitehead. “Superpulsators remove more of the solids. So there may be less solids going on in the filters, so it may be a better overall process for our customers.”

