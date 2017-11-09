Greenville soup kitchen asks for donations ahead of Thanksgiving

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and a local soup kitchen wants to help those in need Saturday morning.

However, they need your help with supplies.

Organizers for the Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville said they are expecting to feed close to 600 people, but they are still in need of simple items like bread, desserts and vegetables.

“We usually do two plates, but the way things coming in, we may not be able to do one plate,” said Barbara Taft, soup kitchen organizer. “And that’s not good cause they need something that Saturday night and Sunday morning.”

Taft said if you would like to donate something already cooked, you can deliver it early Saturday morning to 700 Albermarle ave.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s