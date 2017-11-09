Greenville soup kitchen asks for donations ahead of Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and a local soup kitchen wants to help those in need Saturday morning.

However, they need your help with supplies.

Organizers for the Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville said they are expecting to feed close to 600 people, but they are still in need of simple items like bread, desserts and vegetables.

“We usually do two plates, but the way things coming in, we may not be able to do one plate,” said Barbara Taft, soup kitchen organizer. “And that’s not good cause they need something that Saturday night and Sunday morning.”

Taft said if you would like to donate something already cooked, you can deliver it early Saturday morning to 700 Albermarle ave.