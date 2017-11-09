Greenville Police make arrest in the shooting of 16 year old on Ridge Place

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville Police Department make an arrest in the shooting a 16-year-old over the weekend.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. November 4th on Ridge Place.

GPD says officers arrested Donnie Dixon on Wednesday. The 27-year-old was charged and taken the Pitt County Detention Center.

Police say 16-year-old Tayfield Smith was shot and taken to Vidant Medical Center. Police say his injured appeared to be non-life threatening.

Officers are still working on a motive, but at this point do not appear this was a random incident.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.

Dixon is being held under a $2-million bond.

Anyone with information should contact Greenville Police at 252-329-4315 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.