Fort Bragg issues warning about former officer with ‘homicidal intentions’

WNCN_STAFF Published: Updated:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials are warning those on post to be on the lookout for a retired lieutenant colonel who they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Fliers are being posted around the base warning that Anna M. Heres, 50, may attempt to get on post and that she should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The flier says that “Heres was recently separated from the military against her will and expressed homicidal intentions as an active shooter against Womack and WTB staff.”

Anyone who sees Heres is encouraged to not attempt to subdue but instead immediately notify the Provost Marshal’s Office by calling 911.

Anna Heres may be driving this BMW 328i with N.Y. license tag FZK-5156

 

Fort Bragg officials said they are aware of Heres’ location but can’t disclose that information due to privacy issues.

Officials also said she does not pose a threat to the general public.

Heres is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She is said to be a former NY State Corrections Office “and is familiar with weapons.”

Heres is banned from Fort Bragg, “but may seek entry through deceptive means and has done so in the past year.”

Heres may be driving a 2009 BMW 328i with a New York license tag of FZK-5156.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s