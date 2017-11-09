First Alert Tropical Update: “Rina” is not a threat to the United States

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Tropical Storm Rina is not expected to impact the United States. Click on the video for more details.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
52° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
52° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
54° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
49° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
49° F
precip:
30%
2am
Fri
49° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
47° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
45° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
