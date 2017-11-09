First Alert Forecast: Colder temperatures and better rain potential

SUMMARY: A lingering front continues to provide showers and chilly temperatures. The rain is much needed as the northern portions of eastern North Carolina continue to be abnormally dry. We could see our first freeze and frost this weekend, which is around the time that we should.Click on video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered showers and fog. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to mid 50 inland and upper 50s to lower 60s along the coast. It is breezy, with winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 50s inland and mid 60s coastal. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are gradually clearing overnight and rain is gradually tapering. Temperatures will take a tumble, in the lower to mid 40s inland and upper 40s to lower 50s along the coast. There could be areas of fog and winds are light for the most part.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is back in the forecast with high pressure moving in and temperatures stay cool, in the mid to upper 50s. Winds could be breezy at times.

WEEKEND: Sunshine returns, but colder air also arrives. Highs in the 40’s/50’s, with lows near the freezing mark.

TROPICS: We continue a monitor a tropical storm in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly. Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps, and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 52 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 52 ° F precip: 20% 53 ° F precip: 20% 54 ° F precip: 40% 54 ° F precip: 60% 55 ° F precip: 70% 56 ° F precip: 70% 55 ° F precip: 80% 55 ° F precip: 70% 55 ° F precip: 70% 53 ° F precip: 80% 52 ° F precip: 40% 52 ° F precip: 30% 51 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 30% 49 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 20% 47 ° F precip: 10% 46 ° F precip: 10% 45 ° F precip: 10% 44 ° F precip: 10% 47 ° F precip: 0% 49 ° F precip: 0% 51 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 53 ° F precip: 0% 52 ° F precip: 0% 50 ° F precip: 0% 48 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 39 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 34 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 31 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast