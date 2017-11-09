First Alert Forecast: Colder temperatures and better rain potential

SUMMARY: A lingering front continues to provide showers and chilly temperatures. The rain is much needed as the northern portions of eastern North Carolina continue to be abnormally dry. We could see our first freeze and frost this weekend, which is around the time that we should.Click on video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are mostly cloudy with scattered showers and fog. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to mid 50 inland and upper 50s to lower 60s along the coast. It is breezy, with winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the mid 50s inland and mid 60s coastal. It will be breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies are gradually clearing overnight and rain is gradually tapering. Temperatures will take a tumble, in the lower to mid 40s inland and upper 40s to lower 50s along the coast. There could be areas of fog and winds are light for the most part.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is back in the forecast with high pressure moving in and temperatures stay cool, in the mid to upper 50s. Winds could be breezy at times.

WEEKEND: Sunshine returns, but colder air also arrives. Highs in the 40’s/50’s, with lows near the freezing mark.

TROPICS: We continue a monitor a tropical storm in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Thu
52° F
precip:
20%
8am
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
9am
Thu
52° F
precip:
20%
10am
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
11am
Thu
54° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
70%
3pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
70%
5pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
70%
6pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
80%
7pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
40%
8pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
49° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
49° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
49° F
precip:
30%
2am
Fri
49° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
47° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
46° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
45° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
44° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
47° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
49° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
52° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
50° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
41° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
36° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
34° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
33° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
32° F
precip:
0%
2am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
3am
Sat
31° F
precip:
0%
4am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
5am
Sat
30° F
precip:
0%
