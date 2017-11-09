Fire Tower Rd. widening project moving forward

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville City Council voted yes to move the Fire Tower and Portertown Roads widening project forward Thursday night.

The council got an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation on the project during it’s meeting and voted on a resolution to support it.

The 19 million dollar project will expand the busy roads from two lanes to four, adding a raised median, and limiting left turns in some areas.

It will affect portions of Fire Tower from Charles Boulevard to Portertown Road.

The public has gotten a chance to weigh in on the project for months.

The NCDOT is still working to finalize its plans for the widening project and continue talking with residents about the project’s impact.

Construction is slated to begin in 2019.