Donnenwirth resigns as ECU head women’s soccer coach

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Rob Donnenwirth, East Carolina University’s head women’s soccer coach since 1999, has resigned from his position effective December 31, athletics director Jeff Compher announced Thursday.

Donnenwirth recently completed his 19th season heading the Pirate program following ECU’s 1-0 loss at Cincinnati on Oct. 27. He compiled a record of 177-150-44 (.536), which includes nine campaigns with 10 or more victories in addition to a recent mark of 6-10-2 in 2017.

“I would like to thank everyone at ECU for giving me the opportunity to coach this team for the last 19 years,” Donnenwirth said. “Being part of Pirate Nation and the Greenville community is something my family and I will always cherish. What makes ECU and Greenville special are the people and the pride they have being a Pirate.

“My biggest thank you goes to my assistant coaches and to all the hard-working players I have coached. It has been fun to coach you and inspiring to see the great contributions you have made after you graduate. Go Pirates!”

Donnenwirth has produced a 239-176-53 (.567) overall record in 24 seasons as a collegiate head coach. He compiled a 62-26-9 mark at North Carolina Wesleyan from 1994 to 1998 after serving on the staffs at James Madison and Massachusetts as an assistant beginning in 1988.

“We would like to express our gratitude to Coach Donnenwirth for his 19 years of dedicated service to ECU,” Compher said. “He represented the University and Pirate soccer in a commendable manner and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Compher also said a national search to find a replacement to direct the Pirate women’s soccer program will begin immediately and, in the interim, appointed assistant coach Caty Butler to direct the team’s daily activities and recruiting efforts until a new head coach is appointed.