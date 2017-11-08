Vidant Edgecombe Hospital breaks ground for new cancer center

Published:

Tarboro, N.C. (WNCT)- Vidant Hospital continues to grow  cancer services across the east.

Today marked the groundbreaking for the new cancer center that will be added to the Vidant Edgecombe hospital. The new building in Tarboro will be the first Vidant cancer building outside of the one being built in Greenville.

The $2.7 million project will feature floor to ceiling windows that overlook a healing garden. Flowers, fountains and butterflies are just a few of the sights patients will be able to enjoy while receiving treatment. A larger building that offers a pleasant environment will help with the healing process of patients.

“We’re just really excited,” said Vidant Edgecombe Hospital President Wick Baker, “being a part of Vidant lets us do these projects. It helps us take care of our neighbors and friends here in Edgecombe County.”

The new cancer center is expected to be completed next fall.

