Veteran encourages people to sponsor a wreath at New Bern National Cemetery

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One veteran in New Bern is trying to cover the New Bern National Cemetery with wreaths for the holidays.

It’s through Wreaths Across America.

For $15, you can donate a real balsam wreath to put on a tombstone.

There are over 7,500 graves in the cemetery, but they only came up with around 800 wreaths last year.

Veteran Ken Dimpsey hopes for it to be full this season.

“If we cover that cemetery, I am going to be very very happy, because its giving back to veterans,” Dimpsey said. “The guys that have given you liberty, and have given me. Freedom is not free. It’s very costly.”

Dimpsey is also the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

All day Saturday, you can go to Mitchell’s Hardware to donate and sign up to volunteer.

You can also donate online if you click here.

To make sure you are donating to the wreaths for New Bern National Cemetery, follow these steps:

  • Select Donate
  • Select Sponsor a wreath at my local cemetery
  • Enter nc0043p in the search field
  • Once you are at the American Legion Post 539 (NC0043P), click Sponsor a wreath
  • Choose your options, Add to Cart, Proceed Checkout

 

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s