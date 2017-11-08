Veteran encourages people to sponsor a wreath at New Bern National Cemetery

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One veteran in New Bern is trying to cover the New Bern National Cemetery with wreaths for the holidays.

It’s through Wreaths Across America.

For $15, you can donate a real balsam wreath to put on a tombstone.

There are over 7,500 graves in the cemetery, but they only came up with around 800 wreaths last year.

Veteran Ken Dimpsey hopes for it to be full this season.

“If we cover that cemetery, I am going to be very very happy, because its giving back to veterans,” Dimpsey said. “The guys that have given you liberty, and have given me. Freedom is not free. It’s very costly.”

Dimpsey is also the location coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

All day Saturday, you can go to Mitchell’s Hardware to donate and sign up to volunteer.

You can also donate online if you click here.

To make sure you are donating to the wreaths for New Bern National Cemetery, follow these steps:

Select Donate

Select Sponsor a wreath at my local cemetery

Enter nc0043p in the search field

in the search field Once you are at the American Legion Post 539 (NC0043P), click Sponsor a wreath

Choose your options, Add to Cart, Proceed Checkout