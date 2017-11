MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – An afternoon crash in the Croatan National Forest sends three teenagers to the hospital.

It happened around 3:30p.m. on Cedarwood Drive near Peletier.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the car went of the road and hit a tree. Troopers say a 16-year-old driver and two 14-year-old passengers were seriously injured in the wreck.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital in Carteret County. The two 14-year-olds were taken to the Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.