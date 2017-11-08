Police: Man accused of sex crimes with 10-year-old turns self in

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been charged with sex crimes against a 10-year-old.

Greenville Police tell 9 On Your Side they were alerted to the potential crime in July 2017. As a result of the investigation, investigators secured warrants for the arrest of Reginald Carter this week.

Greenville Police say the 40-year-old is accused of committing sex offenses against a 10-year-old. Carter turned himself into authorities on Tuesday.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Carter was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and given a $300,000 bond.