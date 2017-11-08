Pirate basketball inks to start for 2018-19 season

GREENVILLE, N.C. — ECU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jeff Lebo announced the signings of three National Letters of Intent Wednesday – Jayden Gardner (Wake Forest, N.C.), DeShaun Wade (Charlottesville, Va.) and Mike Wynn (Charlotte, N.C.). The trio will join the Pirate program starting with the 2018-19 season.

“We are thrilled to receive a commitment from each member of this talented class,” Lebo said. “Each helps fill specific needs we have and all have tremendous upside. This trio represents another piece of the puzzle as we continue to build and improve in The American.

“We are delighted to have these guys, who come from winning programs and understand what it will take to continue moving our program forward.”

Jayden Gardner (F • 6-8 • 225 • Wake Forest, N.C. • Heritage High School)

Tabbed CAP-8 Player-of-the-Year as a junior last season after earning co-conference player-of-the-year honors as a sophomore in 2015-16.

Voted first-team all-state in 2017 by the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBA) as well as District V Player-of-the-Year.

As a junior, he averaged 22.8 points and 15.8 rebounds per game while shooting 59 percent from the floor to lead the Huskies to the CAP-8 regular season championship and to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 4A state playoffs. Heritage finished the season with an overall record of 28-2.

Stands as Heritage’s all-time leader in points (1,154) and rebounds (903); first player in school history to score over 1,000 career points.

Received the “Mr. Hustle” award at the 2016 Phenom Hoop Report North Carolina Top 80 tournament.

Played on the AAU circuit with Team Loaded of North Carolina.

“Coach Lebo developed his game to the highest level and I feel he will help me develop mine to that level as well. I really believe he can help perfect my craft so I can play at the next level one day.” – Jayden Gardner

“Jayden has taken the Heritage basketball program to a new level. He is a winner both on and off the court. He is a terrific addition in all areas for Coach Lebo and the ECU community.” – Heritage High Head Coach Tilden Brill

“Jayden is one of the top players in North Carolina and we’re excited that he’ll be joining our team next season. He is a physical and relentless rebounder with a high motor. We expect that he will have a great career and help elevate our program in The American.” – ECU Head Coach Jeff Lebo

DeShaun Wade (G • 6-2 • 190 • Charlottesville, Va. • Miller School)

Member of the 2017 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division II All-State First Team.

Earned second-team all-state honors in group 5A as a sophomore at Green Run High School.

Selected to the 2017 All-VIC Second Team after being named second-team All-Atlantic Conference at Green Run the year before.

Averaged 12.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game as a junior at The Miller School, shooting 55 percent from the field and 42 percent outside the arc, and helped the team compile an 18-8 overall record.

Honor Roll student who played on the AAU circuit for Team Felton.

“I feel ECU is the perfect fit for me athletically and academically. Coach Lebo has been very supportive of me. The things that he preaches are the same values that my parents have been teaching me all my life.” – DeShaun Wade

“The major factor is Shaun’s decision to be a Pirate is his admiration for Coach Lebo, not only as a coach, but as a former floor general. Coach Lebo’s wealth of knowledge at the point guard position will certainly enhance Shaun’s development throughout his career.” – Miller School Head Coach Danny Manuel

“Shaun is a well-rounded young man that comes from a great family. We are excited about what he brings to our program from a toughness and leadership standpoint. He has a lot of upside as a point guard and will be a valuable addition to our team next season.” – ECU Head Coach Jeff Lebo

Mike Wynn (G • 6-6 • 185 • Charlotte, N.C. • Liberty Heights Athletic Institute)

Began his career at Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, N.Y. before transferring to Liberty Heights prior to his junior campaign.

Averaged 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals per game as a junior at Liberty Heights.

Named to the 2017 All-Grind Session Team.

Played on the AAU circuit with Team Loaded of Virginia.

“Coach Lebo and Coach [Michael] Perry were there from the beginning. They told me that if worked hard, I would have a chance to make an impact next season. I want to play at the next level and they felt like I had the potential to be a pro. They always believed in me and ECU just felt like home to me.” – Mike Wynn

“Mike is a tough competitor who wants to get better in every aspect of the game. When he steps on the court his mindset is always to attack the basket on offense and play lockdown defense. ECU got itself a winner.” – Liberty Heights Athletic Institute Head Coach Mike Wright

“We are ecstatic to have Mike join our Pirate basketball family. He’s going to be a physical presence at the two and three positions for us as a freshman. He has the ability to not only score the ball, but to defend multiple positions. He’s got an unrelenting work ethic and a passion to be the best.” – ECU Head Coach Jeff Lebo