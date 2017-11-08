With fresh faces, Greenville City Council to chart path forward

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With three new faces on Greenville City Council and a new mayor, the city can expect some change over the next two years, especially with a council equally divided by party.

Longtime council member Rose Glover, who won re-election Tuesday night, said it’s not about politics, but it’s about making Greenville better.

“We don’t have time to be looking at partisan politics,” said Glover. “What we need to be doing is coming together and working with the people who are elected.”

Glover has been on the city council for nearly 20 years.

“I think Greenville is growing in the right direction right now,” said Glover. “And you know you always want more. You always want to do more and you always want the city to grow a little faster.”

Many Greenville residents agree.

“The city has done a great job with expansion,” said Matt Hines, the owner of Crossfit Greenville. “You look around, and there’s construction going on around every corner. I think it’s headed in the right direction, just more residential, more businesses in this area, more walkability.”

While some see Greenville moving in the right direction, others hope fresh faces on the Council will lead to change.

“I think we need a change in direction,” said Amy Whitehurst, a real estate who lives in Greenville. “As far as community growth and development, I believe with P.J. Connelly and the new council, I believe that we will have good things to come to Greenville as far as growth, and that’s what we need.”

Glover said the best way to keep change moving is for the new council members to lend a listening ear.

“The best advice I have for them is to listen to your constituents,” said Glover. “Your constituents are Greenville, even though you’re representing a district. And so we really have to think about what’s going to happen. It’s a lot.”