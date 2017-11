MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Walmart in Morehead City is scheduled to reopen Wednesday afternoon after the store was evacuated because of a gas leak.

The leak happened around 11 a.m. forcing everyone out of the store.

According to the Morehead City Fire-EMS Facebook page, the leak has been controlled, and the store will reopen this afternoon around 1 p.m.