Major drug bust takes place in Pitt County

SIMPSON, N.C. (WNCT) — A major drug bust was made Tuesday night by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

The bust stemmed from a traffic stop during which drugs were recovered, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As part of the investigation, deputies went to a business in Simpson, where they recovered more drugs.

One man was arrested, who deputies said was associated with the business.

In addition to marijuana and other drugs, the Sheriff’s Office seized more than $100,000 in cash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.