Kinston mayor-elect says he’s ready to hit ground running

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor-elect Don Hardy is ready to hit the ground running after his win Tuesday night.

“I think teamwork makes the dream work,” Hardy said. “So, I believe by us working together on everything that we do, I think that we will have a better success rate.”

Hardy said there is no time to waste.

“What can we do together to make our community better — you know once people start to realize that —then there is power in numbers,” Hardy said.

For Hardy, that means combatting crime and reaching out to neighbors in need.

“We are going to build off the programs that we can, and we are going to try and change the mindset because they need to understand that they are great,” Hardy said.

Hardy will be building off the revitalization efforts set by his predecessor.

“We want to take a look at the entire city see what we can do in each area; see what we can enhance, see what we can build from and see what we can add to,” said Hardy.

Hardy grew up in Kinston and said communication with its residents is of the utmost importance.

“You have to be able to communicate with folks,” said Hardy. “Understand where folks are coming from, their ideas, their views because they want you to listen, because without the community, you know, coming together in unity, then there would be no community.”