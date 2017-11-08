JH Rose star Christopher signs with N.C. State

GREENVILLE (WNCT) –  JH Rose baseball star Hunter Christopher signed his national letter-of-intent with North Carolina State today in a signing ceremony at the school.

“I’m really excited,” said Christopher, who was surrounded by family and friends for the signing. “I have waited for this day for a long time. It’s a dream of mine to play in the ACC and I’m just ready to get there. The coaching staff was really good to me. I just felt like NC State was home for me and that’s why I chose them.”

Rose coach Ronald Vincent said it was a big day for his program.

“It’s a really big day,” said Vincent. “You have to be an old guy to have his father and his son sign college scholarships. It’s a great day for Hunter. He deserves all of this. He works hard. He does what he’s supposed to do and he’s a great teammate. I really look forward to having him this Spring.”

