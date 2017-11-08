Jacksonville police looking for man in mall peeping incident

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are looking for a man they said is wanted for questioning in a peeping incident at the Forever 21 in the Jacksonville Mall.

Police said it happened on October 15.

The man police are looking for is a white man between the ages of 18 and 25.

He is described as being tall, with red hair and scruffy facial hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a t-shirt with black designs and black jogging pants.

He was last seen running out the front of Forever 21 and into the parking lot.

If you know the identity of the man, please contact JPD Detective Lagana at 910-938-6414 or jlagana@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that is determined to be of value or assistance to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity. Information can also be anonymously texted