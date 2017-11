GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Billy Ray Jackson will continue serving the Town of Grifton as mayor following Tuesday’s election.

Jackson beat out challengers Jeff Gaddy and Mary Newton Moore.

Raymond Oakes, Jr. and Claude Kennedy were elected to Grifton’s Board of Commissioners.

The Town’s election is split between Pitt and Lenoir Counties.

Voters in Grifton also voted down a mixed beverage election to allow liquor by the drink in town limits. The election did not pass as nearly 60% voted against it.