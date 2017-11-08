Greenville’s City Council At-large speaks out after election results

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Despite the election results, Councilman Calvin Mercer wants to continue to fight for the citizens of Greenville.

“My parents drilled into me from a young age that you give back to your community,” said Mercer.

The last 10 years of Mercer’s life, he’s kept Greenville as a top priority.

“I am pleased to have been apart of partnerships that have been apart of the imperial warehouse to where it is now, that project, the 10th street connector, and many other projects,” said Mercer.

The Imperial Tobacco Warehouse and Stormwater projects are two initiatives aimed to help provide a better quality living for Greenville residents.

“The warehouse was a toxic site in the middle of our city,” said Mercer. “We used federal grants to clean it up and turn it int to productive commerce jobs.”

Over the past 10 years, it’s been a team effort to help the city.

“Great things never get accomplished by one councilman or one person,” said Mercer. “I was privileged to be a partner and apart of a team to make many great things happen for this city.”

Mercer says it’s the people who will help the city thrive.

“The people of this community are generous people, we have wonderful people in this city and what we need to do is to continue to work, pay attention, maintain our contact with our elected officials to ensure that we continue to grow with quality,” said Mercer.

Brian Meyerhoeffer will be the city’s next City Council At-Large.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s