Greenville’s City Council At-large speaks out after election results

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) – Despite the election results, Councilman Calvin Mercer wants to continue to fight for the citizens of Greenville.

“My parents drilled into me from a young age that you give back to your community,” said Mercer.

The last 10 years of Mercer’s life, he’s kept Greenville as a top priority.

“I am pleased to have been apart of partnerships that have been apart of the imperial warehouse to where it is now, that project, the 10th street connector, and many other projects,” said Mercer.

The Imperial Tobacco Warehouse and Stormwater projects are two initiatives aimed to help provide a better quality living for Greenville residents.

“The warehouse was a toxic site in the middle of our city,” said Mercer. “We used federal grants to clean it up and turn it int to productive commerce jobs.”

Over the past 10 years, it’s been a team effort to help the city.

“Great things never get accomplished by one councilman or one person,” said Mercer. “I was privileged to be a partner and apart of a team to make many great things happen for this city.”

Mercer says it’s the people who will help the city thrive.

“The people of this community are generous people, we have wonderful people in this city and what we need to do is to continue to work, pay attention, maintain our contact with our elected officials to ensure that we continue to grow with quality,” said Mercer.

Brian Meyerhoeffer will be the city’s next City Council At-Large.