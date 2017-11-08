Greenville voters elect several new city council members

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Following Tuesday’s municipal election, Greenville City Council will see several new members come December.

P.J. Connelly beat out Calvin Mercer, Curtis Pulley and Ernest Reeves for Greenville Mayor.

Mayor Kandie Smith will return to her District 1 seat. She vacated it earlier this year when Mayor Allen Thomas resigned. Smith won the District 1 seat over Micah Lockhart.

Councilwoman Rose Glover ran unopposed in District 2.

District 3 was a race between two newcomers after current incumbent McLean Godley didn’t seek reelection. Ultimately, Will Bell beat out Uriah Ward for the seat.

Incumbent Rick Smiley won District 4 beating out Darrell Hinnant, Jr. and J.R. Reddick.

Tom Best lost the District 5 vote to William Litchfield.

For the City Council At-Large position, Brian Meyerhoeffer won over Christopher Nunnally.

The new council members will be sworn in on December 11 at Greenville City Hall.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s