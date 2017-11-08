Greenville voters elect several new city council members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Following Tuesday’s municipal election, Greenville City Council will see several new members come December.

P.J. Connelly beat out Calvin Mercer, Curtis Pulley and Ernest Reeves for Greenville Mayor.

Mayor Kandie Smith will return to her District 1 seat. She vacated it earlier this year when Mayor Allen Thomas resigned. Smith won the District 1 seat over Micah Lockhart.

Councilwoman Rose Glover ran unopposed in District 2.

District 3 was a race between two newcomers after current incumbent McLean Godley didn’t seek reelection. Ultimately, Will Bell beat out Uriah Ward for the seat.

Incumbent Rick Smiley won District 4 beating out Darrell Hinnant, Jr. and J.R. Reddick.

Tom Best lost the District 5 vote to William Litchfield.

For the City Council At-Large position, Brian Meyerhoeffer won over Christopher Nunnally.

The new council members will be sworn in on December 11 at Greenville City Hall.