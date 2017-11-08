First Alert Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Rina will not affect US

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: Tropical Storm Rina is not expected to impact the United States. Click on the video for more details.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Wed
46° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
47° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
48° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
48° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Wed
48° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
50%
12am
Thu
47° F
precip:
60%
1am
Thu
47° F
precip:
60%
2am
Thu
47° F
precip:
70%
3am
Thu
48° F
precip:
80%
4am
Thu
49° F
precip:
70%
5am
Thu
49° F
precip:
60%
6am
Thu
49° F
precip:
60%
7am
Thu
49° F
precip:
70%
8am
Thu
49° F
precip:
70%
9am
Thu
50° F
precip:
80%
10am
Thu
52° F
precip:
70%
11am
Thu
53° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
49° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
49° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
48° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
45° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

3 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Rina will not affect US

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s