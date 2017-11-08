First Alert Forecast: Colder temperatures and better rain potential

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A cold front brings chilly temperatures and a better chance of rain for mid-week. Sunshine is back late week but much colder temperatures move in as well. Click on video for a more detailed forecast.

THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers and drizzle, maybe some patchy fog. It is breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s inland but it feels like it’s in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Coastal temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and highs in the 50’s inland and 60s coastal. Winds are out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Another cool night with clouds and rain passing through. It will remain breezy as well, with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: Late week, sunshine returns, even into your Veterans Day weekend but it comes at a cost, high temps only in the lower to mid 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s inland, which may give us our first freeze and/or frost.

TROPICS: We continue a monitor a tropical storm in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

7am
Wed
46° F
precip:
0%
8am
Wed
46° F
precip:
20%
9am
Wed
47° F
precip:
20%
10am
Wed
48° F
precip:
20%
11am
Wed
48° F
precip:
40%
12pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
50%
1pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
60%
3pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
50%
4pm
Wed
49° F
precip:
40%
5pm
Wed
50° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Wed
48° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
40%
10pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
50%
11pm
Wed
47° F
precip:
50%
12am
Thu
47° F
precip:
60%
1am
Thu
47° F
precip:
60%
2am
Thu
47° F
precip:
70%
3am
Thu
48° F
precip:
80%
4am
Thu
49° F
precip:
70%
5am
Thu
49° F
precip:
60%
6am
Thu
49° F
precip:
60%
7am
Thu
49° F
precip:
70%
8am
Thu
49° F
precip:
70%
9am
Thu
50° F
precip:
80%
10am
Thu
52° F
precip:
70%
11am
Thu
53° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
40%
2pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
50%
3pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
60%
4pm
Thu
56° F
precip:
50%
5pm
Thu
55° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Thu
54° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Thu
53° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Thu
52° F
precip:
30%
9pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
51° F
precip:
30%
11pm
Thu
50° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
49° F
precip:
20%
1am
Fri
49° F
precip:
10%
2am
Fri
48° F
precip:
10%
3am
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
4am
Fri
47° F
precip:
10%
5am
Fri
45° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.