First Alert Forecast: Colder temperatures and better rain potential

SUMMARY: A cold front brings chilly temperatures and a better chance of rain for mid-week. Sunshine is back late week but much colder temperatures move in as well. Click on video for a more detailed forecast.



THIS MORNING: Skies are cloudy with showers and drizzle, maybe some patchy fog. It is breezy with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s inland but it feels like it’s in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Coastal temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly cloudy with a good chance of showers and highs in the 50’s inland and 60s coastal. Winds are out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Another cool night with clouds and rain passing through. It will remain breezy as well, with winds out of the north at 10 to 20 mph.

A LOOK AHEAD: Late week, sunshine returns, even into your Veterans Day weekend but it comes at a cost, high temps only in the lower to mid 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s inland, which may give us our first freeze and/or frost.

TROPICS: We continue a monitor a tropical storm in the open Atlantic. For the latest, click here

