ECU Police investigating student death on campus

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –  East Carolina University Police are investigating the death of a female student found dead in her residence hall Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in the student’s death, but are still investigating.

The university is not releasing the student’s name at this time out of respect for the family.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends,” said Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs.

The ECU Counseling Center is available Monday-Friday with walk-in hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or through the 24-hour hotline 252-328-6661 (press 2 if after hours) for students seeking counseling.

 

