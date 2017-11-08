Deputies: Man took $6,000 for roof replacement he never did

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man was arrested Monday after he took $6,000 for a roof replacement he never completed, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jose Sandoval was charged with obtaining property by a false pretense.

On August 17, a resident paid Sandoval to replace their roof, but materials were never delivered and no work was performed, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Information about this incident or any other incidents involving Sandoval may be reported by contacting the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. M. Curlee at Michael_curlee@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2017019706 when calling about this incident.