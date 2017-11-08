Craven County students in need receive new, free shoes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – One group in New Bern is taking steps to make sure children in need get fresh kicks.

New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club teamed up with Coastal Sole.

They are lacing up select students in need from elementary and middle schools in the county, giving away 275 pairs of shoes by Thursday.

“Great to see the smiles on their face,” Coastal Sole owner Todd Wisnant said. “You don’t realize what a pair of shoes can do for the confidence of the kid, but just seeing the smile on their face. the big thing is getting into holiday season, it puts you i the holiday spirit, it definitely puts you in that mind frame.”

New Bern Breakfast Rotary club fundraises all year long for the drive.

They have given over 5,000 pairs of shoes since it started almost twenty years ago.