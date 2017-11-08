Amazon reveals its Best Books of 2017

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS NEWS) — Amazon has announced its selections for the Best Books of 2017, naming David Grann’s nonfiction “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” as its No. 1 pick. In a chapter of history that’s been largely forgotten, Grann recounts the 1920s investigation into the murders of the Osage in Oklahoma after a massive oil deposit is found on their land.

Check out the full list of its top 100 books here.

Below are Amazon’s top 10 selections:

1. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann

2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

3. “Beartown” by Fredrik Backman

4. “Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid

5. “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow” by Yuval Noah Harari

6. “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders

7. “The Heart’s Invisible Furies” by John Boyne

8. “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me: A Memoir” by Sherman Alexie

9. “Sourdough” by Robin Sloan

10. “The Dry“ by Jane Harper