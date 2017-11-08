12-foot great white detected off N.C. coast

CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 12-foot 5-inch great white shark was detected Wednesday morning just off a North Carolina beach, according to shark-tracking research group OCEARCH.

Miss Costa, a 1,668-pound female, was tagged in September 2016 off of Nantucket.

At 9:34 a.m., the tracker on the shark pinged just off the Shackleford Banks, near Cape Lookout. She was near Wrightsville Beach but further out to sea just two hours earlier, according to the company’s website. A week earlier, she was over the continental shelf east of Chincoteague Islan, Virginia.

Miss Costa was named for Costa Sunglasses, a partner of OCEARCH, the company said.

You can follow Miss Costa’s route on Twitter here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s